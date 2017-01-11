Myths About Metabolism You Really Shouldn’t Believe

Everyone loves a good scapegoat. If work sucks, you can blame the boss. If the room stinks, you can blame the dog. And if you can’t lose weight? Blame metabolism, of course.

When it comes to ruining your health goals, metabolism is an easy culprit because it can’t really defend itself. It's time to put an end to the unfair accusations by debunking these metabolic myths.



It's just a matter of genetics

The mother of all metabolism beliefs: it’s just your genes, so there’s nothing you can do about it… right before you drown your sorrows with another cheeseburger. While certain studies using identical twins have indicated that genetics play a small role in metabolic rate, the findings by no means establish that metabolism is set in stone. On the contrary, endocrinologist Dr. Michael Jensen says that in his 30 years of practice, he’s “never seen anyone with a truly low metabolic rate.” And "never" is a pretty damn strong word.