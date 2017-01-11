Do you like to enjoy an occasional alcoholic beverage? There's a good chance that you do. Do you like to enjoy a… more-than-occasional alcoholic beverage?

If the answer is yes, there's also a good chance that your body does some amazing chemical reactions (or whatever) to morph an otherwise poisonous substance into euphoria, then into a feeling of hot, sweaty death the next morning.

But thinking about potential liver damage somewhere down the line is such a bummer when you're just trying to relax after a long day at work, or a long morning at work, or a few weeks of unemployment. What most people don't realize is that, rather than eating "tons of meat" to heal after a night of alcohol use (which doesn't work anyway), an herb called milk thistle might help protect your liver from damage.