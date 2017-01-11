Mistakes You're Making at the Doctor

Going to the doctor probably isn’t on your list of hobbies, but since there’s virtually a 100% chance you’ll end up in a physician’s office at some point in your life, you might as well make the most of your time there. But once you’ve made an appointment, left work, and read National Geographic magazines from the ‘70s, how do you know you’re ready for the moment of truth?

We asked some docs about the mistakes that people make before, during, and after they come in for a checkup -- and how to optimize those precious few minutes you get with a real, live physician.



Not treating your choice of doctor as though your life depends on it

The number one thing that can make going to the doctor better is choosing one you like, which takes some time and research. That sucks, but being sick and desperate for a prescription sucks worse.