Why Sleeping in Is Better for You Than an Early Morning Workout

In other words, you could actually be a better athlete and a better human being if you just let yourself have another hour or two of rest in the morning.

It's not an either/or proposition, really

When it comes to sleeping in, I'm 100% for it. I hate mornings. You will not see me at the gym before 10am. Ever.

But I'm also 100% for fitting in exercise during your day, no matter what. It's not about sleep OR exercise, it's about sleep AND exercise. The two have a symbiotic relationship where one improves the other, and vice versa.

If morning workouts just aren't for you -- great! Don't do them. Use your mornings to guarantee you get as much quality sleep as possible, then go ahead and schedule in a workout during your lunch break or after work. You, and everyone else around you, will be better for the effort.