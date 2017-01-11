I'm a Funeral Director. And Yes, My Stories Are Insane.

Drinking, death, (and sex) go hand in hand, but know your limits

A lot of people need a nip or two to get through a funeral. It's stressful, and sure, you might want to take the edge off. DO NOT DRINK TOO MUCH. Too many times I've witnessed people puking all over the bathrooms here. Years from now, you never want to hear the question, "Hey, remember at grandma's funeral when you did seven tequila shots back to back at dinner and vomited into a potted plant?"

Things can get even dicier when sex is added to alcohol -- death and sex have long been connected in art and literature, a truth I see lived out more frequently than you might expect. I had a funeral for an older woman who had a granddaughter about my age. The granddaughter was involved in the funeral arrangements, and during the afternoon visitation, everything went smoothly. As she was leaving, she invited me to a bar to join her for drinks between sessions, but seeing as I had to work the night session of the wake, I declined.