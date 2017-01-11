4 Workout Myths That Are Actually Dangerous

You probably know to be extra careful when swinging around a heavy kettlebell, or to make sure the treadmill is completely stopped before hopping on; a broken foot or bloody nose can happen in no time, especially if you're clumsy.

But there are some things that can go wrong, even when you have the best of fitness intentions. Here are some of the most pervasive dangerous workout myths, debunked.

"Being pissed is a great motivator to work out"

It's hard to deny the extra pump of adrenaline you feel when you hit the gym angry; taking out your frustrations on exercise equipment seems like a healthier way of coping than, say, picking a fight at a bar. But even if it helps you log a few extra miles on the treadmill, it could be wreaking havoc on your heart.