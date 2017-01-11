This Is the Most Detailed Map of the Human Brain. Ever.

What does this mean for you? Not a whole lot, yet! Like any good map, this information's utility depends totally on how other scientists use it to make their own inferences, but the hope is that it could play a role in combatting neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. "This map you should think of as version 1.0," neuroscientist and the lead author of the new research Matthew F. Glasser told The New York Times. "There may be a version 2.0 as the data get better and more eyes look at the data. We hope the map can evolve as the science progresses."

The photo below, for example, shows an area of the brain called 55b that seems to activate when people listen to stories, which means it probably has something to do with language. What exactly? Who knows! But now other researchers interested in language processing have a new region that could yield better understanding of how humans understand, well, other humans. It's all heady stuff, but you don't have to be a neurobiologist to find the most comprehensive maps of the brain ever -- like, IN HUMAN HISTORY -- fascinating. Check out some of the other photos here.