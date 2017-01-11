Laughter Coach? Cuddler? Health Jobs You'd Be Amazed Actually Exist.

“I am one of thousands of laughter yoga teachers around the world who facilitate laughter exercise classes, laughter wellness, or what I call laughter fusion. I begin laughing without anything being funny, on purpose/intentionally, and my students/clients join in. We laugh while engaging in playful activities. After a few minutes, once the endorphins hit the bloodstream, the whole practice does seem pretty ridiculous and our laughter becomes more heartfelt and natural.”

How she got the job: “Many years ago I used to be a stand-up comedienne. Even though I was just starting out and wasn’t very good I was always working on jokes and observed that when people were laughing, even though they were just being polite and didn’t find me terribly funny, their vibe changed. They appeared to relax and become revitalized. I started doing some research into what was happening to their body and spirit when they were laughing and discovered two groups: The World Laughter Tour and Laughter Yoga International that would train me to be a Certified Laughter Leader and facilitate laughter exercise. I stopped doing comedy and gravitated to the practice where I can deliver immediate laughter results every time. I’ve been practicing since 2003.”