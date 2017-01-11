The Art of Kick-Starting a Workout Routine That’ll Last

It's about that time of year when most people realize that their New Year's resolution has long since fallen by the wayside. You’re no longer strapping on your sneakers for a jog at 6am; your attempts to abstain from alcohol have woefully failed. But instead of resigning yourself to starting again in 2017, learn how you can find the motivation to get back on track.



Motivation is only the ignition, not the gas pedal

First, it’s important to understand the nature of motivation and its various forms to be able to hack it. To illustrate this, consider two different people: Person A and Person B.

Person A just wants to look good. Scratch that, he wants to look exactly like Thor in The Avengers. He spends most of his time reading about how grow his vanity muscles, makes sure he grunts extra loud at the gym, and swears by a 10-exercise routine just for his biceps. But it takes a lot of effort, and by the time the weekend rolls by, he caves and goes all out on beer, burgers, and buffalo wings. By contrast, Person B barely thinks about his exercise routine. He just likes to go for a run every morning because it boosts his mood for the rest of the day, and he manages to do it pretty consistently.