Common Myths You Shouldn't Believe About Vitamins and Supplements

But the reality is that most #saddesklunches aren't high in fresh produce. "Most Americans don't eat organic or healthy; therefore a supplement can be used to replace the missing nutrients," Dr. Schreiber says.

So yeah. You probably need to shell out for a multivitamin, ideally one with the NSF- or USP-verified mark. "Make sure it's tested by an independent organization," says Dr. Robert Silverman, who has a masters of science in nutrition. "I only carry companies that have third-party certifications."



Supplements are regulated

This is technically true in theory, but not so much in practice. The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act was signed in 1994, which established a special category for supplements. Under this law, supplements aren't regulated as drugs by the FDA; instead, they are considered foods, hence the name dietary supplements. Supplements don't have to go through the same rigorous approval process that drugs do, Eftang says, meaning there's often no consistency from batch to batch. This is why you'll see phrases on vitamin bottles that proclaim, "Supports a strong immune system*" with the asterisk pointing to a statement that says, "Claims have not been evaluated by the FDA."