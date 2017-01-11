Biting Your Nails Could Actually Be Good for You

According to mom, nail biting is a disgusting personal habit you should never, ever do in public, lest people think you're a barbarian. You look unkempt, and you're eating a bunch of grime and bacteria trapped under there, and who knows where those hands have been? That may be harsh, but some mom lessons are ingrained and hard to break, OK?

It turns out nail biting might actually be better associated with things like "sitting too close to the TV makes you go blind" and "making a face for too long will cause it to stick like that." AKA, lies. Made-up facts that bear no truth. Except in this case, the dangers of biting your nails could actually be beneficial for your health, especially if you did it as a kid.