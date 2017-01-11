Health

Your Cold Medicine Doesn’t Work. These Cures Do.

By Published On 11/13/2015 By Published On 11/13/2015
Drew Swantak/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

Over-the-counter drugs are about as good for treating colds as Pez. At least, that’s what it seems like since a new study found that a main ingredient in nasal decongestants was no more effective than sugar pills.

So, if vile syrups don’t help your body sumo wrestle that vague, persistent winter bug that everyone seems to get, what does? While there’s no such thing as a cure for the common cold, chances are pretty good that what you already have in your kitchen cupboard can help. We gathered up some of the best remedies that are readily available and (even better) clinically proven to work:

Related

related

How Much Can You Drink When You’re Sick?

related

Everything You Need to Know About Not Getting Sick This Winter

related

What You Should (and Shouldn't) Eat When You're Sick

related

How Much Can You Drink When You’re Sick?
Flickr/Michael W. May

Chicken soup

Chicken soup’s been lauded as a cold remedy for centuries, from the ancient Egyptian-Jewish physician Maimonides to your mom. And according to the medical journal Chest, it really works! Research shows that hot broth helps slow the movement of white blood cells, allowing those infection-fighting bad boys to do their job more thoroughly. Whether homemade or cracked out of a can, chicken soup’s also one of the best remedies for more serious upper-respiratory infections like tonsillitis and laryngitis.

Flickr/dan.kristiansen

Echinacea

A recent study pitted echinacea against a prescription flu med, and you can guess who came out on top. Those taking the herbal drink were less likely to see their symptoms go downhill into pneumonia and bronchitis. Echinacea is also proven to cut the number of colds people get when taken regularly over time.

Shutterstock

Raw honey

Eating sweets is a big no-no when battling infections, but count natural honey (the raw, unprocessed kind) as an exception. A study in Pediatrics found that kids who took just over half a tablespoon before bed slept better at night. So the next time you wake up from a coughing fit, hot water and honey might be your best bet for getting back to those sheep.

Flickr/jacqueline

Ginger

Speaking of hot water and honey, add a few slices of ginger root and you’ve got the holy trinity of cold remedies. For thousands of years, ginger has been used to treat all kinds of ailments, and now modern research is catching up. Several studies, including one from the British Journal of Anesthesia, found that just one gram of ginger can help ease nausea and upset stomach.

related

Hot Toddies Are Actually Good for Fighting Colds

related

Everything You Need to Know About Not Getting Sick This Winter
Shutterstock

Zinc

We all know the telltale signs of a cold coming on, or that feeling of dread after someone sneezes on you in the subway. Well, it’s time to make a new habit of pulling out zinc lozenges whenever either happens. A review published by CMAJ said that the nutrient can shorten a cold by as much as two days. Spinach, pumpkin, and cashews are all high in zinc (as are oysters, if you dare to tackle an oyster happy hour while you’re under the weather).

Shutterstock

Probiotics

From kombucha to kefir, health nuts have a hard-on for anything with probiotics. And while you may be dying to shut down your righteous vegan neighbor, he or she is actually right on this one. A study of British students taking probiotic cocktails saw their symptoms disappear more quickly than those who didn’t. Do yourself a favor and order a miso soup, probably the most satisfying probiotic fix when you’re under the weather.

Shutterstock

Salt water

Gargling with table salt and water is more than an old wives' tale -- it’s been clinically proven to ease upper-respiratory infections. It helps draw away excess fluid and mucus, flushing nasty bacteria from the throat (nice mental picture, right?).

So there’s no need to spring for meds that aren’t going to work; try some of these solutions, and you won’t be one of the suckers who spend billions of dollars, collectively, on the effective equivalent of sugar pills.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Barbara Woolsey is a freelance writer for Thrillist who won’t be getting a cold this year. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why Sleeping in Is Better for You Than an Early Morning Workout
Fit Kit

related

READ MORE
How Much Is It OK to Drink When You're Stressed Out?

related

READ MORE
Genius Stephen Hawking Doesn't Understand Why We're So Fat and Lazy

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like