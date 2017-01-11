Natural Cures That Are Backed by Actual Science

Folk medicine -- touted by grandmas all over the world -- sometimes offers good advice, just like your grandma. My grandma, a sweet and salty Romani woman, says things like, "Girl, get it while you’re young," and, "You only get one body, so keep it healthy and fine."

I listen because she has serious survivor cred. This woman, born in Germany, lived through the Holocaust as a persecuted minority, and came to the States alone at 19. In honor of grandmas everywhere, here are a few traditional medicine practices that are backed by science. As always, check with a doctor if you're having serious problems, and keep your body fine. Grandma says.