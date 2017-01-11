The Next Kale? The Foods You’re Going to Be Hearing About Constantly in 2016.

It's difficult to remember, but there was a time when you couldn't order a kale Caesar salad at virtually every restaurant, even if you made a special request for it. Whatever you think of food trends, there's no denying that so-called "superfoods" can burst onto the culinary scene and take over every farm-to-table restaurant in your neighborhood -- in a post-coconut-water world, health-conscious consumers are on constant lookout for the next big thing.

Since the new year marks the time to get all “out with the old, in with the new” about everything, it's time to figure out what the next quinoa will be. In some cases, these foods have serious health benefits, while in others it'll just be helpful to know what you're looking at when you go to the place that serves drinks in Mason jars.