The Fitness Trends You Won't Stop Hearing About in 2017

It's that time of year again -- the time when gyms start advertising free pizza with every membership sale, and late-night TV fills up with juicer and ab machine infomercials promoted by hardbodies who almost certainly don't use the products they're selling.

Oh, fitness hypocrisy, how we adore thee.

It's also the time of year when fitness trends become buzzy -- where even those who view "exercise" as a four-letter word start brushing up on their knowledge so they'll have something to say at happy hour and cocktail parties. Because if you don't know that crawling is the new running, how can you possibly have anything worthwhile to share? (Kidding. Sort of.)