I Stopped Wearing Deodorant for a Month. Here's What Happened.

Week three -- the week of August 15th -- was my most successful chunk of time during this whole experiment. It was the week when I learned to hack, as the kids say, my scent and find ways to make up for my lack of deodorant.

One thing I learned to be true was that I am not an especially sweaty person… only extreme exercise or total embarrassment make me sweat. I laid off both of those after the unpleasantness of the preceding week.

Next, I spent a lot of time in the shower. I decided to finally use the scores of tiny soap samples I'd been sent from subscription box services, in an attempt to infuse my body with something nice-smelling. On top of that, I took the extra precaution of using floral fabric softener when washing my clothes to combat any potential stink-waves with flowery artificial goodness baked right into my white T-shirts.