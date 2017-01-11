The Nutritional Lies That Keep America Fat

I’ll give you a minute to digest that. You may be upset -- after all, it’s the slogan that fuels the $11 billion+ cereal industry, so you can be excused for falling for high-powered marketing. But a quick dig through the research tells a different story.

Think about the significance of breakfast: it’s the first meal after (hopefully) about eight hours of fasting. According to conventional wisdom, any sort of fasting is bad: it starves your muscles, drags down your metabolism, impairs your thought processes, and basically sabotages any of your efforts to be a better human.

But that’s not true. Short-term fasting showed no impact on cognitive abilities when research subjects didn’t know they were skipping breakfast. Additionally, skipping the first meal has no impact on metabolism, and in fact, it’s actually known that fasting under 48 hours actually increases your metabolism.