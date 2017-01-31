Today's the Last Day to Sign Up for Obamacare. Here's What You Need to Know.

Applying over the phone: You can also apply over the phone by calling the Marketplace Call Center at: 1-800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325). It is open 24 hours a day, so you can call into the wee hours if you need to.

Applying in person: If you prefer to apply in person, you can find a location near you that can help you with your application.

Applying via snail mail: Although this option will take the longest, obviously, it's possible to mail in an application. You can download an application form here.

Do I need to sign up for Obamacare?

If you're an individual who doesn't have insurance coverage through your employer, doesn't qualify for Medicare or Medicaid, and can afford to pay it, you must sign up for Obamacare, or pay a fee.