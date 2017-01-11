These Old People Are in WAY Better Shape Than You

She and her husband started a TRX strength-training routine at the encouragement of her son -- a TRX Master Trainer -- before branching out into road cycling. It took time, but Cheryl lost 50lbs, and after just four years of consistent hard work, she competed at the 2015 National Senior Games, where she took a gold medal in the 10K time trials and a silver in the 5K. She's also set numerous state records in Florida and South Carolina.

These days she plans her days around her workouts, which consist of high-mileage road cycling five days per week, high-intensity interval training two days, and cycling-specific weight training and functional cross-training, including TRX workouts using the suspension trainer and Rip Trainer, on three days. She wraps things up each day with foam rolling and stretching. If it sounds like a lot, it is -- her total training time takes two to four hours a day, six days a week. But at this point in her life, she wouldn't have it any other way: "I absolutely love feeling strong, healthy, and in the best condition of my life!"