This Is the Oldest Age Humans Are Meant to Reach

This week in breaking research that will affect how you live out the rest of your days, The New York Times (165 years old) reports that there's a maximum length of time a human can live. According to scientists who have studied such things for decades, the human lifespan effectively peaks at 115 years -- if you're part of the 0.0002% of folks in the US who make it past 100, that is.

"It seems highly likely we have reached our ceiling," said Dr. Jan Vijg, the expert on aging who led the study. "From now on, this is it. Humans will never get older than 115."

Everyone in the health world seems to be talking about this research, but it probably just confirms something you knew: There's virtually no chance you'll make it to 115.