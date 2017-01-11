When Eating Healthy Is Bad for You

I just started a juice cleanse. Am I orthorexic?

Probably not. The majority of people who follow clean diets do so in a healthy and balanced way. However, much like with other addictions, certain biological and psychological traits can lead people to develop rigid relationships with food. “We know that personality characteristics such as perfectionism, body dissatisfaction and low self-esteem are all correlated with disordered eating behaviors,” Martin says.

Younger describes herself as an “extreme” personality type. The longer she was vegan, the more she restricted her diet, and the more she restricted her diet, the worse she felt. “It was a vicious cycle, because my [B-12 and protein] deficiencies led to feeling imbalanced, and feeling imbalanced led to wanting to control my diet more and more,” says Younger, who tried raw veganism and “psychotically long” juice cleanses. “I let my fears about impure foods hinder my social life, academic life, and my overall well-being.”