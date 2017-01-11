Personal Trainers Reveal the Worst Exercises

If 2016 is the year you vow to dust off your Converse high tops and get back to the gym, there are a few things you should know. Like, you need new shoes.

Oh, and the sit-up -- you know, that exercise you had to do for a minute if you wanted the president to say you were in shape -- is pretty terrible for you. According to the Navy Times, the sit-up is “an outdated exercise today viewed as a key cause of lower back injuries.” The Canadian Armed Forces has already cut the activity from its performance test, and members of the Canadian Armed Forces are known worldwide for their lack of lower-back injuries (maybe?). Notable fitness professionals like Tony Horton have followed suit and ditched the movement altogether.