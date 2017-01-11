Study: Diet Soda Drinkers Eat More Unhealthy Food

Not only are diet soda drinkers choosing diet -- patently inferior -- soda, they also think the artificially sweetened sacrifice will help cut back on calories. However, a new study claims that's not quite what happens in the end. Instead, diet beverage drinkers go on to compensate for the lower calorie cola by choosing more unhealthy food, ultimately eating more calories than they think.

The study, conducted by a researcher at the University of Illinois, examined survey data detailing the eating habits of more than 22,000 adults in the US, and specifically, compared the survey participants' daily calorie intakes, their consumption of five kinds of drinks -- diet beverages, sugar-sweetened beverages, coffee, tea, and alcohol -- as well as their consumption of "discretionary foods," or unhealthy and less nutritious foods.