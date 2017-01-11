What Everyone Should Know Before Hiring a Personal Trainer

Personal trainers must have the easiest jobs: they get paid to work out and chat it up with their clients, they can make their own schedule, and have access to the latest fitness classes and gym equipment, for free.

Actually, fitness pros would love for you to drop those stereotypes like an Olympic weightlifter holding a 400lb barbell. No matter how much of a gym rat someone is, there are a lot of preconceived notions about what personal trainers do, and what it means to sign up for a session with one. A few trainers reveal what's most misunderstood about their career.

Fitness knowledge is only part of the gig

Remember this job stereotype meme that went around a few years ago? It's cheesy, but true; working out can be an emotional experience for people, and a trainer becomes more than just the person counting reps.