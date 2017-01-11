You'd Be Surprised by How Many of Your Groceries Are Packing Pesticides

Considering glyphosate is the most widely used herbicide worldwide, it would make sense that amounts of it wind up in some of your favorite foods. Unfortunately, the FDA doesn't currently test for it, meaning there's no limit or standard for what's acceptable. How are you supposed to navigate all those parts per billion on your own? The agency did add glyphosate to the other list of pesticides it tests for in early 2016, but it suspended testing efforts because of technical and logistical complications. Your health and safety can wait, people!

The Government Accountability Office has already taken the FDA to task for its lax pesticides testing, but there's not exactly a clamoring in the government for more careful regulation of America's food supply. In other words, it's not just crazy "detox" weirdos who have a problem with glyphosate; the government itself thinks America does a bad job testing for it and protecting its citizens. And even though defenders of Roundup will tell you it's completely safe, put them on the spot and you may find them singing a different tune.