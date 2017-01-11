9 Phrases on ‘Healthy’ Foods That Are Almost Always Useless

"Free-range" eggs

A rustic-looking box of nice, brown "free-range" eggs may conjure up images of fluffy chickens frolicking out in the sun. But the requirement is only that the chickens have some undefined amount of access to an outdoor area. The situation is almost definitely less idyllic than what you’re imagining, so you either want to pay the premium for organic -- which is more regulated -- or resign yourself to the fact that your wallet isn’t big enough to stop animal cruelty and go for the cheapest eggs around, because they might be just about the same.



"Zero trans fat"

While a moderate amount of fat in your foods is actually totally fine, and may mean choosing less processed products, trans fat is something you really want to avoid. Trans fats are the Frankensteins of fat: liquid oils that have been converted to solid fat. They’re so unhealthy that the FDA is working to ban them on a national level.