We Need a Different Kind of Awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

"I would say breast cancer, veterans, and any kind of children's cancer or sick children, those three tend to be kind of what we call 'emotional-giving charities,'" she explains. "They know somebody who has breast cancer, they feel terrible for sick children, nobody wants children to be sick. Then veterans of course is highly emotional, you want to support our veterans and people who are giving their lives for our country."

And where some people see empathy, there are a few bad apples that see dollar signs in these emotional-giving charities. "Unfortunately, there are some bad actors out there in this industry that take advantage of that," she says. "They know that if you do direct mail or you do telemarketing and call people and say, 'Can't you just give $20 for breast cancer,' a lot of people just hear breast cancer and say, 'OK, I can spare $20.' They just give emotionally; they don't do any research they don't really find out what the $10 or $20 is going to go to."