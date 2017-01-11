Plastic Surgeons on the Weirdest Requests They've Ever Received

Plastic surgery: a cure for (or cause of) regrettable decisions

"After one crazy weekend in Las Vegas, a man came into my office asking to have a tattoo 'cut out' of his chest. He was frantically trying to get rid of the evidence before his wife saw it and didn't have time to go through multiple laser treatments. I obviously could not 'cut it out' of his skin, but I did perform a dermabrasion and essentially sanded it off for him.

"Another time, a woman requested a surgical brow lift. She wanted to make her brows mimic those of a clown -- very high and arched in an unnatural way. I did not proceed with this request.

"Although it has happened more than once, I still find it quite bizarre when I get requests to give women breasts that 'don't move.' Women have asked for augmentations that are as high and solid as possible. One even went further to say she would like to be able to perform handsprings without them moving." -- Dr. Joseph A. Russo