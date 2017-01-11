'Pokémon Go' Hacks That Will Help You Get Healthier

Pokémon Go has been around for all of a week, but already it has cured America of obesity, inactivity, depression, and anxiety. Is there anything this viral app can't do?

Probably not! There's virtually zero chance that the health benefits of this app could be exaggerated, so to help you get the best health value out of Pokémon Go -- you might even say something like "turn your Pokémon gym into a REAL LIFE gym," or an equivalent turn of phrase -- here are some dope Pokémon health hacks you can start using today. Gotta clean and snatch 'em all, is what the kids say!

1. Click "settings" to change which Google account you access.

Proceed to your kitchen and make a salad, then eat it.