13 Ridiculous Facts About Poop That'll Make You Sh*t Your Pants

You can grow full plants from undigested seeds in your poop

Not everything you eat gets completely digested; this is why you can sometimes see little kernels of corn in your turds (fun fact: it's not the whole kernel, just the outside layer that isn't absorbed). The same thing goes for tomato seeds, as evidenced by this whole tomato plant grown out of human poop.

Another tomato plant was discovered in a pile of feces on Surtsey, a volcanic island in Iceland, which begs the question: What else can be grown out of human poop? Watermelons? Lemons? The possibilities of a poop produce farm seem endless.

You can drink poop

Well, technically you can drink water taken from poop, but it's basically the same thing. Not to worry; Bill Gates gives his stamp of approval for the Omniprocessor, a machine that takes human waste, extracts water, and sanitizes it to be used for drinking and to power electricity. Gates hopes this will solve the sanitation and contaminated drinking water problems poor countries face. And if the billionaire tech mogul says the water is just as good as bottled water, it must be legit. He did drink it himself, after all.