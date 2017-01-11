Why Poop Transplants Could Be the Key to Saving Thousands of Lives

Look down in the toilet. What you're flushing away is only partly what you think it is. Besides undigested food and bodily wastes, bacteria make up more than half of a typical turd. And those happy little germs are, in the right circumstances, a life-saving elixir. Poop, it seems, can be medicine.

Bacteria and their microscopic friends are a major part of your life, whether you realize it or not. Trillions of the little dudes live in your intestines, eating and becoming your poop, and plenty more live on your skin, in your mouth, and pretty much everywhere on your body. But that's not gross, it's wonderful! Those little buddies adjust your skin chemistry, help digest your food, and take up space so that bad germs can't move in. They're so valuable that your immune system actually encourages them to thrive.