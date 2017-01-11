New Year's Resolutions You Really Shouldn't Make

All the other popular resolutions

Other annoying, fruitless resolutions are, unsurprisingly, some of the most popular. They include similarly general goals like “getting organized,” “enjoying life to the fullest,” and “learning something exciting." Setting vague and general goals is insanely dumb. On a physiological level, motivation requires a metaphorical sensation of “fire under your ass.” How could anyone feel fire under their ass about “enjoying life to the fullest”? That basically means nothing.



There are a few simple takeaways that will help you feel more productive and successful, whether it's in the new year or at some unspecified time down the road:



- Don’t make New Year’s resolutions. Instead think about changes you want to make throughout the year, and be patient with yourself.



- If you do make New Year’s resolutions, be specific and honest about what you’re really trying to get by fulfilling a certain goal. For instance, one’s resolution to “lose weight” might be more about a desire to feel more confident. Try to tap into the feeling you’re trying to achieve first, and see if that helps you readjust your expectations. And be realistic about said expectations.



- If you make resolutions and fall off the wagon, I won’t be sitting here thinking, “I told you so.” Treat yourself nicely and avoid self-judgment. Science says that self-forgiveness in the face of procrastination helps productivity. Remember that you’re only human.