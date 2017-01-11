Potato Chips Are the Healthiest 'Unhealthy' Snack

What about that acrylamide thing?

A few years back, researchers noticed French fries and potato chips contained a substance called acrylamide, a carcinogen. But it turns out that’s probably not a big deal, as no link between dietary acrylamide and cancer has been established, and acrylamide is present in many other foods. So, enjoy potato chips in moderation, as part of a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables,whole grains, and lean proteins... but you already knew anything fried shouldn’t count as a dietary staple, right? Right?

