This Diet Shift Could Actually Add Years to Your Life

What do you mean when you say "meat"?

Of course, "meat" is a pretty broad category, and it should come as no surprise that red meat is definitely one of the bad guys. Processed meat, such as salami, sausage, and bacon (oof) are also supervillains in the foodie world; generally, the health problems meat consumption causes involve the heart, which isn't shocking. You probably knew that choking down slabs of beef on the regular can clog the arteries. Results were less clear when it comes to white meat and fish, though it does seem there's some benefit to them if they're replacing the massive amount of steak you're eating.

It's one thing to say "MEAT BAD" with no context, but is abstaining from bowls of beef tips really that much better for you? Well, the researchers wanted to know the same thing, so they also looked at whether vegetarian diets make you live longer. The answer is basically yes, especially if you plan on making vegetarianism a seriously long-term commitment -- if so, the study says you could be looking at an extra 3.6 years of life, which is nothing to sneeze at. Studies have also shown that vegetarian diets can decrease blood pressure, which is a huge factor for increasing the state of your overall heart health.