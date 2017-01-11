Can ‘Procrasturbation’ Help You Concentrate?

So... why does that happen?

“All these chemicals and hormones are getting secreted all over your brain,” says Weiss, “coming from the cerebellum, amygdala, pituitary gland. Your neurons are on hyperdrive.”

After orgasm, blood that’s been hanging around the genitals surges back to the brain. Some people believe the little tsunami of endorphin- and oxytocin-laced blood ramps up your ability to concentrate, but Weiss says they’ve got it twisted. The brain isn’t getting superpowers -- it’s just getting back the blood that had been throwing a rager in your nether regions.

“While there is a massive increase of neurochemicals and hormones to the brain, everything is a replenishment. Everything is going back to homeostasis,” he says. “People are thinking, ‘Hey, that surge might be positive.’ But that might be a reach.” In other words, after you orgasm, the simple fact that your brain is returning to normal is enough to make you feel like you’re super-focused.