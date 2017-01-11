Man Builds Prosthetic Leg Out of LEGOs

Although the leg is sturdy enough for him to stand on, Cronin can't use it to walk. Remember how awful it was when you misplaced just one tiny LEGO piece and your entire creation came toppling down? He told The Telegraph it just seemed like a fun idea when he was playing with the toys with his wife and their daughter. And he was right! It's about as fun as you can make any amputation.

"I didn't glue it together because I didn't want to ruin my daughter's LEGO," he told the publication. "It is currently standing in the corner of the living room like a piece of art." While waiting for his actual prosthetic to be created, which should be done by the end of September, Cronin has had an incredibly positive outlook after his procedure.