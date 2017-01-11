things you should never do in public bathrooms

No one likes using public bathrooms, but everyone has to at some point. But it doesn't have to be a shitty experience. Well, except for in that one way.

Follow this code of conduct and make life better for you and everyone who follows.

Skip washing your hands

It's dirty in bathrooms, probably because of all the poop and pee. You may think you didn't touch anything gross, but you definitely, 100% did.

Fake-wash your hands

You were probably that kid who ran his toothbrush under the faucet, weren't you? Mom's not here to check your breath, but come on, you're going to touch other people with those hands eventually. You're a grown-up now, presumably.