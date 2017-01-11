Here's Some Good News for Everyone Who Hates Their 20s

You're broke. Your hangovers are getting worse. And you're so worried about the future of your career, you overcompensate by downing tequila shots at happy hour and buying a new car you can't afford. Yep, being in your 20s isn't nearly as glamorous and stress-free as you imagined they would be when you were a young, naive teen. But even for people who feel overwhelmed by their insurmountable student loan debt and dead-end love life, there is good news: It gets better.

No seriously, it does. The state of your well-being and mental health improve as you get older, according to a new study -- in an ironic twist, the researchers apparently forgot how terrible it is to be young, because they titled their study, "Paradoxical Trend for Improvement in Mental Health With Aging." They must have figured things like a faster metabolism and lack of joint pain were enough to keep young people happy.