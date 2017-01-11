Every Skinnygirl Cocktail, Ranked by a Regular-Sized Guy

To be skinny, and to be a girl: what more could the health-minded alcohol consumer want? Satisfying this desire is Skinnygirl, the low-calorie alcohol line founded by real housewife Bethenny Frankel, who is a testament to the appeal of extreme youth, even for the most successful grownup.

It bears mentioning that Frankel sold the cocktail company for a figure in the neighborhood of $100 million, so she must be doing something right!

“But how do they taste?” the imaginary reader asks. Well, we drank every single one of Skinnygirl’s ready-to-serve cocktail flavors to find out. With this information, you’ll be well on your way to skinniness, and girlishness, in no time.