Why Most People Who Lose Weight Will Gain It Back

Losing weight, especially a large amount, is hard. It takes determination, a drastic change in lifestyle, and Jillian Michaels screaming in your face.

OK, that last one's not true, but you do need to literally work your ass off. Finally reaching your goal may feel like a success, the end of the road in a long journey, but it's only half the battle. The toughest part is keeping it off.

"We know that 90% of people who lose a lot of weight eventually regain it," says Dr. Eduardo Grunvald, program director at UC San Diego's Weight Management Program. It's one of those health facts that's become conventional wisdom -- like how drinking lots of water is great for you, and food is more important than exercise for weight loss -- but most people aren't sure of the exact science behind it.