Non-Exercise Reasons You Can't Build Muscle

Fueling the excuse-mobile isn't usually my preferred M.O. Frankly, if you're not building muscle the way you'd like to be, it's probably because your consistency and structure at the gym are subpar. You haven't worked hard enough or long enough. You need to keep at it.

But there's this other side of me. The side that admits, sometimes, in some situations, it really isn't just about your workout. If your gym game is on point -- you've been exercising in a consistent, structured fashion for at least three months -- and you're still not seeing results? It might be time to look for other culprits. One (or more) of these other issues might be to blame for your weak legs and scrawny physique.