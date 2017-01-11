Reasons I Left My Workout Class Halfway Through

Working out is great if you're good at it. You get to bend your beautiful body in cool ways, and the instructor smiles at you and says, "Gorgeous work, Melinda!" However, if you are not good at working out, it hurts and is bad (even if you have a cool name like Melinda). Here are the reasons I walked out of my workout class before it was over:

• The instructor played bad robot music with lyrics like "love is love" and "you are you."

• The instructor kept saying "one more" but then made us do 57 more.

• There were two women in the class named Venus.

• The instructor said it was "time to annihilate our seats!!!" and I was like no it is not.

• I realized I could just like ride my bike up one hill or hold a big box or something instead.

• The instructor looked like this girl I knew in middle school named Amber who said I didn't have a top lip, and honestly, I don't really have a top lip but I MAKE IT WORK.

• Going to the class was like going to a party I was not invited to, but also I had to pay to be there and all the chairs were invisible.

• Everyone in the class was wearing the same pants, and I know those pants cost $100 because my mom got me some for my birthday which is fucked because $100 could get you Spotify Premium and enough rice to eat forever I think.

• I was 99% sure everyone in the class was a professional model with two studio apartments (one they shared with their handsome, yet kind husband/personal chef and one that was "just for them").

• Right before class I had just woken up from a stress dream in which I had to do standup comedy in a wheelchair on a cruise ship, and everyone on the ship kept telling me that my ex's new girlfriend "looks very beautiful in the morning" and also when I tried to tell a joke that chubby lil mouse from Cinderella crawled out of my mouth.