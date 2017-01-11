Red Wine Isn't Actually Better for You Than Other Kinds of Booze

Well, this is disappointing.

While red wine has often been considered the adult beverage of choice for unexpected health benefits, a new report by Vox attempts to debunk the premise; specifically, whether red wine has any advantages over other types of alcohol. As it turns out, you may have been under the influence of wishful thinking this whole time.

As the report points out, experts who've studied the health benefits and effects of moderate drinking say the type of alcoholic beverage you drink likely doesn't matter. Research has shown there's little to no difference in the effects wine, beer, and hard liquor had on mortality, for example. And most of the few benefits associated with drinking red wine ultimately come from the alcohol alone, not in any magic specific to red wine.