Researchers: Tall People Are More Likely to Get Cancer

But what does being tall have to do with how cancer forms? The study's lead researcher, Dr. Emelie Benyi of the Karolinska Institute, said there could be several factors at play; for example, taller peoples' bodies are made up of more cells, and more cells means more potential for cancerous growth. It could also have something to do with how taller people consume more energy than shorter people, among other possible factors, according to the report. So, not exactly a lot you tall people can do.

On the bright side, Dr. Jane Green, clinical epidemiologist at the University of Oxford, told the paper that your height alone does not cause cancer, saying, "To put risk associated with a non-modifiable factor like height in context, it is worth noting that taller people have lower risks for heart disease and a lower risk of death overall.” Wait, so being short sucks, too? Dammit.