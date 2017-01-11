Get Yourself to Italy, Because a Village There Has the Secret to Cheating Death

Everyone wants to live forever, right?

OK, "forever" might include hurtling asteroids, devastating apocalypse-level storms, and way too many election cycles, so most people would probably be happy with a nice, healthy century. The question is, is it possible to get there without pills, plastic surgery, and pacts with the devil?

A group of centenarians in Acciaroli, Italy might offer a few answers. In this small seaside town south of Naples, more than 10% of the tiny population of 700 are over the century mark. Compare that to the United States, where a meager 0.0017% of residents are older than 100 -- wildly different sample sizes, sure, but it does sound like the residents of Acciaroli are doing something right. Scientists wanted to find out what, exactly.