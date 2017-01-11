A Killer Total-Body Workout in Only 4 Resistance-Band Moves

Resistance bands, on the other hand, provide continuous and increasing resistance throughout a full range of motion as the band stretches. There are no breaks at the apex of each movement; in fact, the apex is where the exercise is the hardest. This means if you're using sufficient resistance, you can actually put your body through a serious strength-training routine that can garner major results.

Think I'm full of it? Grab a resistance band or two and try this four-move, full-body workout on for size.

Hold opposite ends of a resistance band in each hand, with the band looped around your back. Bend your elbows, positioning your hands at your shoulders, palms pointing away from you. Adjust the band so that in this position it's taut around your upper back, but not tight. With your feet together, bend your knees and press your hips back to enter a mini squat. This is your starting position.