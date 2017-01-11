Ridiculous Fitness Equipment That Never Should've Existed

Six-pack abs without exercise? Sleek and sexy legs with a few simple squeezes? Bulging biceps by just moving a ball thingy around? If it seems too good to be true -- and gives you some borderline-creepy vibes while using it -- it probably is.

Despite these late-night infomercial guarantees, some of the trendiest fitness crazes over the last decade have been more hype than helpful. Listen, any exercise is better than no exercise. But save your hard-earned money; nine times out of 10, you'd be better off lacing up your sneakers and just going for a walk or doing some good old-fashioned push-ups. Here are some of the weirdest and most ridiculous fitness crazes people have unfortunately fallen for -- because those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.