Too Little Salt Is Bad for You, and No One Knows Anything

After years of advice saying people should eat less salt, recent research indicates that for some people, too LITTLE salt may be a problem. What the hell is going on, and why can't anyone figure this out?

Sodium is in just about everything, especially packaged food. On top of that, there are those who sprinkle table salt on their plates out of habit, for every meal… even pizza, although maybe you shouldn't do that. The point is, yes, you know about sodium and salt, and you know that too much can be a bad thing. Right? RIGHT?!

Salt is going to kill you and your entire family

The Centers for Disease Control (and just about everyone else) says that you should stick to less than 2.3g (or 2,300mg) of sodium per day. That isn't a lot of salt! It actually works out to about a single teaspoon of table salt, which goes quickly, even if you don't think you eat tons of salty foods and you rarely use the salt shaker.