The Incorrect Belief Every Meat Eater Has

Maybe you're the guy at the barbecue who grudgingly peels the skin off your grilled chicken. Or maybe you don't miss an opportunity to enthuse about your lean-ground bison burgers. No matter which end of the meat spectrum you align with, I've got both good and bad news for you.

Let's start with the good. Lean meats aren't better for you than fatty meats when it comes to coronary heart disease, cardiovascular disease, and stroke, so you can stop trimming the fat off your steak.

The bad news? They're all equally bad, more or less. But don't take my word for it. Instead, hear out Dr. Michael Greger, a general practitioner specializing in nutrition and author of How Not to Die, and check out the results of studies that followed hundreds of thousands of people over decades of meat eating.