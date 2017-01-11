Wait, Are Guys Really Getting Botox for Their Balls?

So... ball Botox. Are people actually getting it?

Guess what this is called. Go ahead, guess. Oh, you guessed Scrotox too? Yeah, it's pretty low-hanging fruit, so to speak.

But could this be a legit phenomenon? Of all the cosmetic procedures to make them look like strapping young men, guys are so concerned with their family jewels, they're seeking cosmetic injectables to make them look shiny and new again? If the idea seems far-fetched, that's because it basically is. Although there were reports of men seeking this procedure on Metro.co.uk, it seems like something more out of legend than fact.

"To be honest, it has been something plastic surgeons have joked about. It was not until recently that I have seen reports of it actually being done," says Dr. Matthew Schulman, NYC board-certified plastic surgeon. "These reports have come out of Europe and I have not heard of any demand from my own patients or patients of my colleagues."